Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Berry Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp raised their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Berry stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $20,564,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $2,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 243,867 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 410.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $6,136,487.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at $88,151,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock worth $40,914,098. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

