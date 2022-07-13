Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases 3,067 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.5% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.