Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Service Properties Trust in a report released on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $980.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.11. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,708,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 629,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

