Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,010,000 shares, a growth of 698.7% from the June 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. 1,807,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,046,436. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. Shopify has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

