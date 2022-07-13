Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Declines By 96.3%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ABEO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,869. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.26. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,854,377 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

