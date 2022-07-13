Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Expands By 2,200.0%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:AMNF remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,480. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 12.93%.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction (Get Rating)
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
