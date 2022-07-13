Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Rises By 6,044.4%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, an increase of 6,044.4% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 206,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,583. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.69. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Asahi Kasei in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Asahi Kasei (Get Rating)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.