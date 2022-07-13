Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Declines By 86.6%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BRIV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,415,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 109,825 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 79.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 244,518 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 23.5% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.