Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Grows By 600.0%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
COMSovereign stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 20,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.37.
COMSovereign Company Profile (Get Rating)
