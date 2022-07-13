Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Decreases By 97.7%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the June 15th total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 661,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 87,139 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLVO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,747. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

