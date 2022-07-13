Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Decreases By 89.6%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $48.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

