Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Decreases By 89.6%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $48.68.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
