Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Increases By 3,319.4%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 3,319.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.99.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

