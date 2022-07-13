Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Grows By 1,059.6%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 1,059.6% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,011,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LTNC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,947. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
