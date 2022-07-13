Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Grows By 1,059.6%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 1,059.6% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,011,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LTNC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,947. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

