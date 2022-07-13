Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Decreases By 93.8%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJWL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 321,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,832. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

Majic Wheels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Majic Wheels Corp. focuses on disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.