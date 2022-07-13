Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Decreases By 93.8%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJWL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 321,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,832. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Majic Wheels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Majic Wheels (MJWL)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.