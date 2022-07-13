Short Interest in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Expands By 738.2%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 738.2% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDH Acquisition by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,033. MDH Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

