Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Rises By 588.2%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,800 shares, a growth of 588.2% from the June 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,118.0 days.
NTXVF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
