Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Rises By 1,500.0%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of PLDT stock remained flat at $$30.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. PLDT has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $30.23.

About PLDT (Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

