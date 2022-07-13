Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Drops By 97.7%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Get Plus500 alerts:

About Plus500 (Get Rating)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.