Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Drops By 99.8%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMCAY stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 120,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,579. SMC has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.96.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

