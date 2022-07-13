Short Interest in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Drops By 94.4%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,505. TCV Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.