Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Rises By 3,730.0%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 3,730.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of TKGSY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.