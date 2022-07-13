Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Drops By 96.9%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TGGI remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 14,558,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,947,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Trans Global Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
About Trans Global Group (Get Rating)
