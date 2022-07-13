Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.81. Sientra shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 428,703 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 253,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 204,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 529,389 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
