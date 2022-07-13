Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.81. Sientra shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 428,703 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Get Sientra alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 498.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 253,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 204,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 529,389 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.