Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.