Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in June

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SSLLF has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €110.00 ($110.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €96.00 ($96.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Siltronic to €95.00 ($95.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($135.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $162.80.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $467.89 million during the quarter.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

