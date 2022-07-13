Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 58000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market cap of C$8.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.
Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)
