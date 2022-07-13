Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 58000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$8.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

