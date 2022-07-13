Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 18,980 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after buying an additional 362,696 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $107.11 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $109.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

