Single Point Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

