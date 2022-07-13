Single Point Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04.

