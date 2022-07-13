Single Point Partners LLC Invests $245,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $434.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.67.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.