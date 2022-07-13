Single Point Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

