Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,558 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.