Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.85 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average of $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.