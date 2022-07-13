Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $481.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $535.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.45. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.59 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.
Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.
Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.
Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
