Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $481.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $535.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.45. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.59 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

