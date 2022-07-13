Single Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.50.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

