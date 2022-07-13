Single Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $273.54 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.83 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.81 and its 200 day moving average is $310.18. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

