Single Point Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 120,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

