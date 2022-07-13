Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.06

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 11299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
