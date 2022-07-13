Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.06

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 11299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical ( NYSE:SHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

