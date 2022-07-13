Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 23,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 60,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,158. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
