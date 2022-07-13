Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 23,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 60,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,158. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

