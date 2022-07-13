Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.41

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 88035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOT.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33. The company has a market cap of C$354.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,753,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,189,460.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

