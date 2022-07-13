Smartshare Price Hits $0.0000 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $97,317.01 and approximately $598.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00062485 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.