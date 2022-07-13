Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 1,331.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. 44,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,615. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65.

SMFKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €56.03 ($56.03) to €40.80 ($40.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,498.60.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

