SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.86.

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.54.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

