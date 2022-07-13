Snowball (SNOB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $994.00

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Snowball has a total market cap of $214,528.74 and approximately $994.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00171643 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,703,844 coins and its circulating supply is 5,063,588 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

