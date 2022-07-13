Soda Coin (SOC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $217,683.00

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $217,683.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Soda Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

