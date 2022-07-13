Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Down 2.7%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €27.18 ($27.18) and last traded at €27.28 ($27.28). Approximately 114,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.04 ($28.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.53.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.