SOLVE Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.20 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $162,520.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

