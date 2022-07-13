SONM Tops 24 Hour Volume of $142,489.00 (SNM)

SONM (SNM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded flat against the dollar. One SONM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. SONM has a market cap of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SONM Coin Profile

SONM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

