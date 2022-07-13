S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 4.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $199,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.48 and a 200 day moving average of $383.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

