SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.96

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.